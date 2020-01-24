The Kwara State Government is ready to use sports to eradicate drug abuse, youth restiveness and lift the state’s people out of poverty, the State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, has said.

He stated this in Ilorin on Friday while receiving members of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) of the Kwara State Sports Festival (Kwasfest 2020) led by its Vice-Chairman, Hameed Adio.

“Government is determined to use sports to unite all Kwarans across religious and ethnic divide.”

Alabi commended the MOC for demonstrating patriotism in touring the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

He expressed the readiness of the present administration in the state to eradicate drug abuse, youth restiveness and lift people out of poverty through sports.

“The present administration will not relegate the sports industry in the state as the previous administration did.”

Earlier, the MOC Vice-Chairman said the visit was to give the deputy governor an update on experiences gathered during the tour conducted round the 16 LGAs of the state.

He disclosed that the people they met demonstrated total belief in the programmes and policy of the current administration in making their lives better.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 7th Kwara State Sports Festival is scheduled to start from Sunday and end on Feb. 1.

