A High Court sitting in Ilorin has fixed March 2, for a report of settlement by all parties in the Ile-Arugbo demolition in the interest of peace and justice.

Justice Abiodun Adebara while fixing the date held that parties showed their willingness for settlement was impressive.

Adebara expressed hope that the time allotted would be enough for all parties to engage in meaningful discussions and settle amicably.

Counsel to the claimant, Abdulazeez Ibrahim, had earlier announced his client’s agreement to settle out of court, following the judge’s advice that all parties should meet for settlement in the interest of peace in the state.

Ibrahim maintained that a letter has been sent to the Ministry of Justice to that effect and a reply has been received for a meeting scheduled for January 27.

Responding, the Director of Civil Litigation from the Ministry of Justice, A.M. Bello confirmed that a meeting has been scheduled for all parties to create an avenue to solve the case out of court.

Similarly, counsel to the state police command, Aderemi Ajibola also confirmed the summons, saying that the command would not oppose an out of court settlement.

