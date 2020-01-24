Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has restated his commitment to the construction of roads leading to the proposed Anambra Airport at Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area.

Obiano gave the assurance on Friday when he inspected the dual-carriage road leading to the airport from Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area.

While commending the level of work, Obiano, who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Works, Mr Marcel Ivejiofor, commended Kanubeen Construction Company Ltd handling the project for the job it had executed.

The governor said that the 4.3km road from Nteje area would be completed with quality materials.

“We have three roads leading to the airport; one from Nsugbe-Umueri axis, that is when coming from Onitsha, and another one for those within Nteje, Umueri and Aguleri axis.

“We also have this one, which will be the major highway to the airport.

“All these roads are to ensure that we don’t have traffic on the airport roads and also to make it easily accessible to the people of the state and Nigerians in general,” he said.

The governor gave an assurance that all the three roads leading to the airport would be completed in record time.

“We are committed to ensuring that all these roads are completed with the best road infrastructure and we will finish them on time by the grace of God,” Obiano said.

Construction of the proposed airport, with an integration of a mall, industrial and business park as well as an airport hotel, was inaugurated by the governor in 2017.

In September, 2019, Obiano announced that a total of N22.2 billion was estimated for the construction of roads and bridges leading to the airport. The government earmarked six billion naira in the 2020 budget for the project.

