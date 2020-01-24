



The People’s Democratic Party’s Local Government Chairman, in Langtang North Council of Plateau State, Hon. Ubandoma Laven has said Governor Simon Lalong is his close ally.



Laven said Lalong did not consider party affiliation while dealing with him, saying that the governor’s honesty earned him his Supreme court victory.

The LG boss who spoke through a statement sent to our correspondent on Friday, also said Lalong has given him a free hand to operate in the All Progressive Congress (APC), government which naturally suppose to be at loggerheads with the opposition (PDP).

“Since I resumed office as Chairman of Langtang North, Gov. Lalong has given me free hands to operate , he carries me along despite the fact that I was elected under the Platform of the PDP.

“I am appealing to the governor to also carry the PDP along as he develop the State and pursue projects and programs that will promote lasting legacies for the people.

“I call on him to operate a unity government even as he strives to bring dividends of democracy to the people of Plateau”, the LG boss said.



