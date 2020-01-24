Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, has urged opposition parties in the state to join hands with him towards developing the state.



Lalong made the call on Friday in Jos while addressing newsmen on Friday in Jos, shortly after his arrival from an official trip.

“I call on other political parties to embrace the outcome of the court and work on Plateau to shore up its development,” he said.



He said he would continue to work for the improvement of the state, by consolidating on past projects to improve the well being of the people.



“We will continue to pray for wisdom from the Almighty to consolidate on development, so that the next government that will take over will meet a greater state,” he said.



The Supreme Court affirmed the election of Lalong on Monday Jan 20, following the dismissal of the petition of retired Gen. Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party, on the ground of irregularities during the March 9, governorship election in the state.

