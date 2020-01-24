No fewer than 158 poultry farmers have been empowered by Gov. Godwin Obaseki under the pilot phase of the Edo State Poultry Production Scheme.

The scheme is being implemented by the state government in partnership with the Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL),

Mr Kingsley Imasuen, the Chairman of National Association of Poultry Farmers, Edo Chapter, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Benin on Friday that the scheme had afforded poultry farmers the opportunity to increase their production and make more profits.

Imasuen said the scheme, which began in November 2019, had positively affected poultry farmers, adding that it had opened opportunities for farmers in the state

“Through the scheme, each farmer got about 1000 broliers, feeds, drugs, among others in this first phase of the scheme.

“Right now, we are dressing over a 100, 000 broliers for sale; offtakers are waiting to buy all the broliers,” he said.

According to him, the closure of Nigeria land borders has also given poultry farmers access to the market.

“There is currently a very high demand for poultry products for domestic consumption and commercial needs

“During the yuletide we recorded more sales than ever before because of the border closure,” he added.

He commended the state government for the initiative aimed at empowering poultry farmers in the state.

Mr Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, the Manager of the State Agricultural Development Project(ADP), also told NAN that the first phase of the pilot scheme lasted for about eight weeks

Aikhuomobhogbe said about 125,000 boilers were currently being processed and packaged for off takers to buy.

According to him, the broliers are being moved in batches to processing centres where they are processed and packaged.

