The leadership of African Democratic Congress [ADC] has said that it will not only participate in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State but intend to form national government in 2023

Acting Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Friday Musa disclosed this when he led members of the state executive of the party on a courtesy call to the State Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Sir Roland Osakue.

The ADC Chairman said they were in NUJ to seek synergy with the union in the bid to rebuilding the party after the exit of the former state chairman.

Musa said the party which currently boasts of state and National Assembly members in some states has what it takes to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Edo State

He blamed the current down turn in economic growth in the nation on the ineptitude and lips service being paid to issues relating to good governance by the APC- led Federal Government.

“To this end, ADC is conceived to provide the vehicle for our collective emancipation and development. It is our belief that political organisations and government institutions should only exist for the interest of the people and the nation at large.

“We are set to bring the people together to work and form a truly democratic party as veritable entity to address the collective needs of the people and benefits of the generality of our dear state.”

On his part, state chairman, NUJ, Sir Roland Osakue tasked the ADC leadership including other political parties in the state on the need for a virile opposition party which he said remains the sure way to good governance.

