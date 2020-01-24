A 29-year-old driver, Taiwo Olumekunwa, on Friday appeared in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ondo State, for allegedly defrauding a man of N108,000 on the pretext of helping him to buy a car.

Olumekunwa, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on Advance Fee Fraud and conversion of other people’s property to personal use.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 18, at about 11:30am, at Old Garage, Okitipupa.

Omoyeigha said that the defendant received the sum of N108,000 from the complainant, Mr Lanre Adebowwale, on the pretext of helping him to buy a used Toyota Avensis car.

He said that the defendant failed to buy the car after collecting the money, but converted the money to personal use.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 419, 383 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Dickson Ogunfuyi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum.

Ogunfuyi said that the surety must produce evidence of tax payment to the state government for one year.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 3, for further hearing.

