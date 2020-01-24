An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday remanded one Chukwuna Ezekiel, 40 and Azeez Mumini, 35, over alleged murder and illegal possession of firearms.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 2, around 11.00 a.m., at Alapata Village via, Modakeke-Ife.

READ ALSO: Corps member donates reading glasses to 240 patients in Kano



Osanyintuyi said that Ezekiel unlawfully fired and killed one Elijah Ogunniyi with a gun.

He said that Mumini hid one locally made double barrel gun used in the commission of the murder by Ezekiel in order to enable him escape punishment.

Osanyintuyi said Mumini unlawfully had in his possession one locally made double barrel gun without lawful authority.

The Prosecutor stated further that the offence contravened sections 319(1),322 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002 and 4,27(1),(b) (1) of Firearms of Federation Act, 2004.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Ola Ibrahim, announced his appearance for the defendants, but the plea of Ezekiel was not taken, while Mumini pleaded not guilty of the offence.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi ordered the remand of the defendants at Ile-Ife Correctional Centre and transferred the case to Modakeke Magistrates’ Court.

Owolawi adjourned the case till Jan. 27, for mention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

