A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Kano state, Osuagwu Prince-Ikechukwu, has distributed free reading glasses to 240 patients at the Muhammad Abdullahi-Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano as part of his community development service.

Prince-Ikechukwu, who distributed the reading glasses on Friday, said eye tests would also be carried out on the people and those with cataract or glaucoma diseases would be operated upon.

According to him, the decision to carry out the project is to help poor people with eye problems to overcome their challenges

The state NYSC Coordinator, Malam Ladan Baba commended the effort of the corps member towards touching the lives of the people of his host community.

He challenged other corps members to emulate the gesture by identifying the needs of their host communities and carry out projects in order to leave a lasting legacy.

The state coordinator also called on philanthropists, private organisations, government officials and wealthy individuals in Kano state to sponsor community development service projects carried out by corps members.

Baba noted that the free reading glasses project was sponsored by Saint Stephen Anglican Church, Kano.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Mustapha Shuaibu-Hikima said the gesture came at the right time when some people needed help.

According to him, what the corps member has done is a wake-up call for his colleagues to also undertake similar projects that touches on people’s lives.

He called on the NYSC management to give the corps member a commendation letter for his service to humanity.

A representative of the sponsor, Rev. Victor Ugochukwu also commended the corps member and said it was necessary to support such projects that touch humanity.

