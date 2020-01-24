This had been the most anticipated battle of the tournament so far, the 15-year-old is still very young in every way.

This time it was here at the Australian Open on a warm Friday night, Gauff plowing easily past No. 3-seeded Naomi Osaka on the very court where Osaka won the title last year.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Serena Williams out of Australian Open by China’s Wang



The 15-year-old excelled at the Rod Laver Arena and eased to a 6-3 6-4 victory in 67 minutes

Osaka, the world number four, struggled with unforced errors throughout – making 30 compared to Gauff’s 17.

“I don’t know where that came from,” the American said after the match. “Honestly, like, what is my life?”

“Two years ago I lost in the first round in juniors and now I’m here,” Gauff added.

“I was telling myself one point at a time and keep fighting. You never know what happens on this court.”

Gauff will play fellow American Sofia Kenin in the fourth round after the 21-year-old beat China’s Shuai Zhang 7-5 7-6.

It was an uncharacteristically slow start for Japan’s Osaka who had won the pair’s only previous meeting at last year’s US Open.

The 22-year-old could not contain Gauff in the first set, especially when the American was on serve. Gauff completed 81% of her first serves compared to Osaka’s 61%.

Despite Gauff making the quicker start, the pair each held serve until the ninth game when the American seized her opportunity.

An easy backhand miss from Osaka gave Gauff break point and it was another backhand error that gave the American the break which she held on to to take the first set 6-3.

The 15-year-old broke the Osaka serve again at the start of the second set, but could not hold for 2-0, allowing the defending champion to break back.

But unforced errors continued to flow from the Japanese player and Gauff broke again to lead 4-3.

She served for the match and Osaka sent three straight returns long before hitting match point into the net, handing Gauff victory in the simplest of fashions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

