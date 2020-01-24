A 33-year-old bank Information Technology (IT) expert , Olubayo Alli, on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Tinubu, Lagos for allegedly stealing N507,000 from a customer’s account.

Alli, who lives in Lekki, Lagos State is charged with theft.

READ ALSO: NPA tackles congestion at Lagos Port Complex



He pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant, who worked with a new generation bank in the IT department committed the offence on Jan. 11.

He alleged that the crime took place in the bank’s premises, at 6 Adeyemo Alakija St., Victoria Island Lagos.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant hacked into the customer’s account through the bank’s test server and unlawfully transferred N507,000 from the account.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287(7) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A. M. Olumide-Fusika admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Feb.17 for trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

