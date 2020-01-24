Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on all security agencies to join hands in tackling the problem of insecurity in parts of the country.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Security Matters, Mr Jimoh Dojumo, made the call during the inauguration of the Military, Police and Paramilitary Public Relations Forum (MILPOPPROF) on Friday in Akure.

According to the governor, it has become necessary for public relations officers to rise up in unison and bridge the communication gap between the security agencies on one hand, and the general public, to curb the level of insecurity.

“As ambassadors of different security agencies, it is mandatory for you to ensure that there is adequate and timely relaying of information to the public in order to ameliorate unnecessary tensions,’’ he said.

Akeredolu said he had approved the sustainability of the MILPOPPROF in the state.

He, therefore, encouraged the PROs to work together by embracing the unity of purpose in order to project the good image of their respective organisations.

Mr Undie Adie, Ondo State Commissioner of Police, who was represented by DCP Olusola Joseph, commended the peace and conflict resolution resource centre for removing the long-existing vacuum among the rank and file of security agencies.

Adie said the launching of MILPOPPROF, Ondo State chapter would help in promoting peaceful coexistence among security operatives.

He encouraged the public relations officers from the various security agencies to avoid unnecessary rivalry and embrace unity, as this would help in building a great legacy for tomorrow.

At the inauguration, Mr Olufunmilayo Ikuodiranle, the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in the state, delivered a lecture titled: “Esprit de Corps and Inter-Agency Cooperation”.

Ikuodiranle said that the initiative of bringing all military, police and paramilitary public relation officers together would enhance inter-agency cooperation, professionalism and a crisis-free relationship.

