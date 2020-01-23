A female ranking member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Constance Iloh has expressed her dissatisfaction with the low number of female members in the party’s National Executive Council (NEC), and has therefore called for the replacement of the former national auditor of the party, Chief George Muoghalu with a female member.

Muoghalu who was elected as the national auditor of the party in 2018 was recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Director-General of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), leaving vacant the seat.

Iloh, an Anambra born politician who has also contested for elective positions in Lagos and Anambra states in an interview with journalists said it was unacceptable that the only female in the NEC of the party was the National Women’s Leader, which is a position statutorily reserved for women.

“It is not fair to women in our party that only one woman is a member of the NEC, and that one woman holds a position that is statutorily reserved for women, and that is the national woman leader.

“Now that there is a void in the NEC with the former national auditor of the party taking up an appointment, women should be considered as a replacement for him,” she said.

Iloh who is also known in Lagos and Anambra State political circle as ‘Na She’, a slogan she has used to contest for various positions also offered herself to fill the void at the NEC, saying that no one was more qualified than herself.

“I have been a consistent member of the party. I have sacrificed more than anyone else in the party, including stepping down for other aspirants, on a number of occasions, on the order of the leadership of the party.

“During the last National Congress, I had interest in the same position (National Auditor), and I obtained the form which was free for women, but I stepped down for my boss (George Muoghalu) who wanted a second term for same position.

“I did not only step down, but I also joined and campaigned vigorously for him and he won.

“Now that he has left, I think a woman should replace him in that position for gender balance at the NEC, and I think I am the right person, being from the same state with him, and many more.

“I hold two degrees in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics from University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA plus Master’s Degree in Business Administration (International Business Management). I believe I will be a great asset to the APC National party office,” she said.

