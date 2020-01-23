Stephen Okechukwu Keshi, before his retirement earned 60 caps for the Nigerian national football team, making him the nation’s second-most capped player.

The super Eagles captain and coach was 23 January 1962 in Azare, Bauchi state and died 7 June 2016, Benin City.

Keshi was the 2nd man to win the AFCON as a captain and as a coach.

Happy PostHumous birthday! to late Coach Stephen Keshi. We can never forget what a legend you are, keep resting on, Big Boss! pic.twitter.com/U436UML86d — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) January 23, 2020

Rest on Keshi

