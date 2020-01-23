Lagos – Some residents in Lagos on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government (FG) to enhance security architecture in the country to end terrorist attacks.

Lawan Andimi

The residents, who were reacting to the murder of Rev. Lawan Andimi, abducted by suspected kidnappers, said that the murder of the clergyman was one too many.

The late reverend was the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Michika, Adamawa chapter.

Mr Roy Okhidievbie, a security expert and the Chief Executive Officer, August Eye Ltd., said that Andimi’s murder was unfortunate.

“One thing we should know is that terrorism in itself is to cause the highest of pain to gain international attention.

“For them to have also rejected that kind of amount, it shows that they have a good source of inflow for financing.

“With this, the government should be aware that these terrorists have beefed up their financing capability to be able to resist that amount,” he said.

Okhidievbie appealed to the government to flush out terrorists undermining the territorial integrity of the nation.

Mrs Bunmi Balogun, a Christian, said the Federal Government needed to be more proactive about the security situation in the country.

“The government needs to restrategise to end the insurgency in the country. They need to do more than what they have been doing before.

“Andimi’s death is a blow to the whole Christian community and justice must prevail,” she said.

While expressing grief on the murder, Balogun prayed that God should grant the soul of the reverend rest, and urged Nigerians to continue to pray for stability and peace in the country.

Musa Ibrahim, a businessman, said that Nigerians should not relent in praying for the country, adding that the government was doing its best to ensure peace and stability.

“Every religious leaders should ensure they continue to pray for God to give us peace and expose those who are behind these killings.

“We need to be in unity during this period. The government should also go back to the drawing board and act fast,” he said.

Ibrahim prayed that God will console the families of late reverend and may his soul rest in the bossom of the Lord.

Pastor Lolu Oresanya of Divine Shepherd Bible Church appealed to the government to expedite action on total eradication of the insurgents to avoid more havoc in the future.

“Indeed we’re all saddened with this news of people getting killed each and everyday.

“The government needs to act fast before things get worse than this.

Oresanya enjoined everyone to continue to pray for the president and the country for wisdom and everlasting peace.

An Islamic scholar, Yusuf Abdullahi, advised Christians and Muslims to come together to pray for these attacks to end.

“Everyone must unite at this point regardless of your religious background to eradicate a common enemy through prayers.

“This could happen to anybody and we won’t wait for our country to be hijacked by some terrorists. We need to pray for God’s guidance and intervention,” he said.

Abdullahi also appealed to government to put more security measures in place to finally put an end to terrorism. (NAN)

