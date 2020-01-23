Deputy National Chairman, North, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dr. Suleiman Muhammad Nazif is confident that the party will bounce back to power in the region in 2023 following its improved performance in the 2019 general elections.

He said even though the party was robbed of its many victories in the last polls, it was able to recover some of the states it lost in 2015 such as Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Sokoto, Zamfara State and the Seat of power FCT Abuja in addition to Taraba.

According to Nazif, Nigerians are disappointed with the grave failure of the ruling APC in the country, hence the resolve to shove the party aside and return to its first love, the PDP.

He stated this while congratulating the Governors of Adamawa, (Alh. Ahmadu Fintiri), Taraba (Arc Darious Ishaku), Bauchi (Senator Bala Mohamed), Benue (Samuel Ortom) and Sokoto (Rt Hon. Aminu Tambuwal) who emerged victorious at the just concluded supreme court judgments.

Nazif said the PDP will recapture more states in the north under his leadership come 2023, urging Nigerians to have faith in the party and work for its unity and progress.

While lamenting the loss of the party in Gombe state in the 2019 elections and Plateau and Kano states at the supreme court, he called on all party supporters and admirers to put behind all differences and work for the unity and progress of the party for the needed change to take place.

The PDP chieftain expressed happiness with the way Nigerians are embracing the party across the nation in retrospect of its valuable and unparalleled contributions to the development of the country in 16 years and expressed optimism that the party will occupy the presidential villa come 2023 and get majority members in both chambers of the nation’s national Assembly.

Sen. Nazif who took over in December 2019, has already put up strong plans and mechanisms for reconciliation and reunion of members within the 19 states and FCT Abuja, with party faithful expressing confidence that he will turn things around for good of the party in the region preparatory to the next general elections.

Recall that the PDP lost all but Taraba and Gombe states in the 2015 general elections in the north, but recaptured Adamawa, Benue, Bauchi, Sokoto and Zamfara, thereby increasing its visibility to six states in the north and the FCT.

