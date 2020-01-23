The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, on Thursday inaugurated an 11-man E-Governing committee of the E-Government Training Centre (ETC) to improve digital skills in literacy for civil servants in the country.

The inauguration held at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Pantami said that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Galaxy Backbone (GBB) were mandated to come up with a framework and regulatory instrument for e-governance implementation.

He said that the centre was handed over to the ministry in November 2019, adding that the challenge with many Federal Government projects was sustainability which was why it was mandatory to work with relevant parastatal agencies.

According to him, the Terms of Reference for the committee members are:

“To attend and contribute to all meetings; establish the legal and regulatory requirements for the centre.

“Review and monitor the operational procedures of the centre; provide a strategy to ensure the sustainability of the centre and oversee its implementation.

“Monitor and ensure the facility and technology management of the centre meet global standards; develop and implement strategy towards attracting funding, collaborations and expanding the centre.”

He further said this could not be achieved without providing the required training, adding that most civil servants required basic training, either intermediate or advanced training, depending on their role.

He, however, said that the ministry planned to establish more centres in every geopolitical zone of the country so that civil servants could be trained within their states, which would make it easier and save costs.

He called on the members of the committee to start work immediately and promised to attend to every issue tabled before the ministry concerning the centre.

“We need to kick start the process immediately, and don’t forget about the sustainability of the centre.

“We need to immediately get our priority right and ensure that the training is started as soon as possible.’’

In his remarks, Chairman of the committee, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General, NITDA, expressed optimism and promised to work in line with the terms to make digital Nigeria a reality.

Inuwa explained that capacity building was key to digital economy adding that it was about knowledge-based economy and was one of the pillar drivers at NITDA.

He called on the committee members to meet fortnightly for training at the centre and come up with a strategy that would help with sustainability.

We need to empower our citizens, government workers on how to key in and add benefit to the digital economy,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre was established at the Public Service Institute and sponsored by Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) through the Korea Government.

