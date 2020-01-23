Known for his philanthropist nature and willingness to always give back to the society at large; serial entrepreneur and often time regarded as one of the youngest entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Ehonre Oluwaseun better known as classic Baggie is a socialite of many part with success stories as a business tycoon, industrialist, building magnate amongst others.

As a way of giving back to the society that has accepted him this much, Ehonre has floated the entertainment arm of his business tagged ‘Baggie Entertainment’ where he will be helping to nature creative talents that could be in form of music or movie and providing them with the necessary platform to showcase their in-born talents not just to Nigerians alone but also to people in the diaspora.

It is however pertinent to note that the Edo born in the past decade have acquired vast experience in the field of developing building projects & planning through the Baggie Construction consulting activities.

Ehonre is sure one of the young entrepreneur to look out for in 2020.

