A 21-year-old man, Fasogbon Joseph, was on Thursday arraigned at an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of a motorcycle.



Joseph, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 19 at about 8:00pm at Egbewa road 2 in Ado-Ekiti.



He alleged that the defendant stole one red Bajaj motorcycle valued at N120,000 belonging to one Bello Mohammed.



He said the offence contravened section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.



The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.



The defendant however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.



Counsel to the defendant, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.



The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.



He adjourned the case till Feb.7 for mention.

