A 57-year-old contractor, Raphael Omoniyi on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Okitipupa, Ondo State for allegedly threatening to kill four men over a land dispute.

The police charged Omoniyi, whose address was not given, with three counts bordering on threat to life.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendant on Nov. 17, 2019 around 3p.m at Okeraye Street, Okitipupa in Okitipupa, threatened to send assassins to eliminate Tolulope Olatunbosun, Ayodele Ogunla, Kunle Adeoye and Arije Iji.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 86, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr Dickson Ogunfuyi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must present evidence of a year tax clearance paid to the state government.

Ogunfuyi adjourned the case until Feb. 3 for further hearing.

