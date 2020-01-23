Former Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant was sacked from the club for banning juju during his short stint at the Ghanaian giants.

According to Ghana media report, the former Ghana international had said that he would not allow the club to use any form of black magic in trying to win matches. His religious beliefs strongly frown against the use of what is famously known as “African chemistry”.

The revelations were made on Tuesday by the club’s team manager Nii Sabahn Quaye. He said that Grant blocked any attempt to use magic potions to bring good luck to the team.

Under Grant, Hearts picked seven points from possible nine with a morale-boosting 2-1 come-from-behind win over Liberty Professionals. The win sparked a temporary wave of optimism at the club before a humbling 1-0 loss to Berenkum Chelsea.

“His (Kim Grant) background frowns at juju so there were a lot of things he stopped us from doing,” Saban Quaye told a Ghanaian radio station.

“Hearts and Kotoko are big teams so once a player is signed the whole family have the perception that he is wealthy therefore the witches and wizard in his family can work to bring him down so as a manager, you have to protect the players against such things. The players are vulnerable therefore they need protection but I couldn’t pass by Grant because he was my boss,” he revealed.

Grant was born in Ghana but spent his whole playing career in England, Belgium, Portugal, Malaysia and later Japan. He played for Black Stars seven times scoring once. He embarked on a coaching career in 2008 at Woking in England before he was sacked after seven matches.

The Phobians are back in the stables when they host sworn rivals Asante Kotoko in the biggest match of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season in Accra

