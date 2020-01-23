The Federal government has charged contractors working with ministries to deviate from pursuing money and focus on delivering value while executing projects awarded to them.

The permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Abdulkadir Mua’zu said this on Thursday in Abuja, during an interactive meeting with project contractors under the Ministry’s Department of Rural Development.

Breaking: FG declares ‘operation Amotekun’ illegal

He said the interactive meeting was scheduled to sensitize contractors for the 2019 projects on the need to ensure value for money on all infrastructure contracts of the ministry.

He lamented that due to the poor quality of project executions being experienced in previous works, it has become obvious that every rural projects from the agriculture ministry are usually executed poorly.

He said, ‘’contractors nowadays no longer pay strict adherence to quality and standard of project delivery, terms and conditions of contracts, timely submission of all the necessary and required documents according to the contracts specifications and employment of the services of qualified and experienced personnel for proper contract execution.

‘’contractors should not get contracts for the sole purpose of being paid but to add and deliver value that will commensurate to the resources available in the Ministry.

‘’They may be challenges that may hinder your work but understand there is a need to provide good resources to the people.

‘’ As you are privileged to get contracts, the ministry wants you to execute it based on the contract agreements and specifications.

He warned that contractors should not accept contracts that the government cannot pay, however, contracts will be paid if it is satisfactorily delivered based on specification.

He urged that these issues should be addressed so that Nigerians will enjoy the dividends of democracy for increased agricultural productivity and other economic activities in the rural communities.

While appreciating the efforts of the presidency for the approval of the Ministry’s budget allocation, he tasked the contractors to improve on their services and judiciously deliver their projects properly.

Explaining the importance of the sector to the economy of Nigeria, he urged the contractors to align with these goals to ensure that the agricultural sector achieve their goals and contribute to the economy.

Earlier speaking, the Director of the Department of Rural Development, Engr. Daniel U. Udo also charged the contractors to set standard of quality for themselves and avoid project abandonment.

He added that quality and standard of project delivery, terms and conditions of contracts, supervision, and timely submission of all the necessary documents should be strictly adhered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

