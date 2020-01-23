For many years, Nigerian artistes has been dictating the tunes across the world drawing interest from beyond the borders, showcasing the vitality of a creative industry.

This have no doubt attracted top stars from all over the world encouraging new talents and investors to pump in more money to stabilized the industry.

However, while others are still trying to put their feet on ground in the most competitive industry, fast-rising, creative and talented rapper, Okafor Golden Chinedu popularly known as Xbusta is ready to storm the industry with his versatility.

The creatively endowed singer turned rapper cum song writer is leaving no stone unturned after mastering his craft with different fusion of Afro-beat. Xbusta is taking the art of singing beyond the shores of West Africa and Africa as a whole, having his career blazing high above the skies.

When he was asked about those he has shared stage with, he said “I’ve been opportune to have share stage with the likes of Kcee, Skiibi, MI, Praize, Olamide, Phyno, Dr Sid, Naeto C, Harrysong, Davido and so many others.

In fact, there was a time, I was signed into the Five Star Music Group but left in 2018, after Skiibi and Harrysong left the label. Meanwhile, it was not as if there was rancor or any issue, it was a mutual thing.”

The sonorous voice singer also raps in English and sings mainly about love.

He has work with Vector, Splash, 2face and many other legends.

Xbusta was born on the 24th of February, 1994. He hails from Orlu, Imo State but was born in Lagos, Nigeria. He started his education in Lagos from St Gorges primary school and St Gregory’s secondary school before he moved to Owerri to complete his education.

Instagram sensation cum Actor, Agba Inaki plans 2020 Europe Tour

The cool dude finished from Imo State University where he studied Estate Management with a second class upper. And while he was in school, he was active in the entertainment industry and never missed any awareness in the Imo State University where he thrilled his fans and well-wishers.

