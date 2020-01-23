Ahead of the National Sports Festival in Edo, Lagos and Ogun teams have qualified for the male and female three categories of rugby 15s, 10s and 7s games.

According to reports, Lagos and Ogun were the only states that participated at the South West eliminations games at the National stadium, Surulere.

An official and rugby referee, Abubakar Suraj, told NAN that the two states had a walkover against Osun which did not turn up for the elimination games.

Suraj said that Lagos and Ogun qualified for both male and female in 15s, 10s and 7s rugby games.

NAN reports that on Thursday final games, Lagos drew 5-5 with Ogun in men’s 10s, and played 5-10 for women 10s in favour of Ogun.

In men’s 7s, Lagos beat Ogun 26-0, while they played 14-10 for women’s 7s.

The two games earlier played on Wednesday by both states went in favour of Lagos which beat Ogun 7-0 in first and 10-0 second half for male; played 0-0 first half for female and 8-0 for second half for 15s

Team Lagos Coach, Okeowo Samson, told NAN after the games on Thursday that they had fulfilled their promise of qualification to the state government.

“We want the government to fulfil its promise of providing facilities and logistics for the team once we qualify.

” We need to start preparation now if we must do well in Edo.

“We assure the government of gold at the sports festival. All we need now is government support for training,” Samson said.

For Ogun team coach, Aduloju Abidemi, who was excited about his team”s qualification, said they were also going to Edo festival for Gold.

She noted that most of their players were footballers before, assuring that the team would improve on their performance at the elimination games to do better at the competition proper.

