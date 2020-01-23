An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Thursday, sentenced a 22-year old road side mechanic, Daniel Konzen to five years imprisonment for stealing a Tecno Pouvoir III worth N45,000.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, who sentenced Konzen after he pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy, causing hurt and theft, however gave him an option to pay a fine ofN25,000.

READ ALSO: Man in court for allegedly stealing frozen chicken



Suleiman also ordered the convict to pay N26,000 as compensation to the nominal complainant.

He said that the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo-Jos Police station on Jan., 14 by one Abubakar Adullahi a member of a neighbourhood watch of Anglo-Jos.

Dabit said that the convict conspired with one Jassin Dikko, who resides in Anglo-Jos, now at large and attacked one Ding Jamy and stole his Tecno Pouvoir III worth N45,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 59, 220 and 272 of Plateau State Penal Code Law.

The convict pleaded guilty to the offence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

