Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria (COSGIN) has commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN),Justice Tanko Mohammed and Justices of the Supreme Court for their sacrifice in preserving and protecting the nation’s democracy.

READ ALSO: Termites ate my school certificate — CJN Tanko



National Leader of the group, Mr Nwosu Emmanuel, gave the commendation, when he led the group to deliver a Letter of Profound Appreciation to the CJN, on Thursday in Abuja.



Emmanuel said the judgment in the case of Hope Uzodimma vs Emeka Ihedioha by the apex court was most commendable, saying that the judgment had proven that the judiciary was the last hope of the common man.



He advised political parties and politicians to avoid unwarranted incitement of the public against well considered judgment of the Supreme Court.



He also called on all well meaning and patriotic citizens to rise in astute solidarity with the judiciary with a view to protecting the nation’s evolving democracy.



“It is on record that the learned and honourable Justices of the Supreme Court did justice in the Imo governorship election case.



“Having considered very critical issues that constituted the gravamen of the case.



“It is for the aforementioned that the leaders of various civil society groups under the aegis of the coalition of civil society in Nigeria want to assure the CJN of unalloyed support of Nigerians for the judiciary,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

