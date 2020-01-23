The 29-year-old, who was on loan at Turkish side Fernabahce from Chelsea, will now link up with Antonio Conte, whom they worked together at Chelsea, winning the Premier League title in 2016/17.

He played 78 times under the Italian manager, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists.

Conte used him out wide in midfield, whereas in the two years prior to this he’d often been used as an out-and-out winger or a second striker.

