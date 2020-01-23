Arsenal fans are preparing for life after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as their captain and top scorer has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

According to French outlet Le10sport, Barcelona is ready for talks with Arsenal over a potential January move for Auba, with Luiz Suarez set to be sidelined for a long time with injury.

Barcelona actually made a loan bid for Aubameyang…



pic.twitter.com/Ru8BDDjuZ0 — Bhavs (@bhavss14) January 21, 2020

The Arsenal skipper has already spoken about his commitment to the club, but this has not stopped speculation.

If Aubameyang leave arsenal to Barcelona on loan this winter then arsenal is a joke. pic.twitter.com/xGsG9Weyh8 — bn naseer ❤❤(salafy) (@Dadymakoda3) January 21, 2020

Because it is Barcelona, and not many say no when the Spanish giants come calling, Arsenal fans have taken to social media and picked Hector Bellerin, as their next captain, should Aubameyang move.

The Spanish defender enjoyed a successful return to the side, scoring a late equalizer in the 2-2 draw and impressing supporters with his overall commitment and performance.

Arsenal fans piping up even though they’re 10th your only good player is aubameyang ffs pic.twitter.com/Cv6VOolq2H — jolean (@joleanUTD) January 19, 2020

