Adewole lipede who is a renowned nollywood content provided in collaborating with major key players in the Nigerian scene and they are set to transform the content business in Nigeria.

First on there list is the children content and distribution section , it’s regulations and how well its can motivate, educate the kids with more of African history including so that roots and basics are not lost .:

They also plan on working closely with certain schools and as well some said tv networks .

They also plan to bring back some programs revamp certain programs to modern day acceptance.. when asked why mr adewole Lipede who is the first grandson of the late Alake of Egbaland Oba Oyebade Lipede said that our culture is more precious that what ever the western world has to offer therefore it can be lost.

Read Also: Regina Daniel with Ned Nwoko and mum in South Africa(Photo)

To add to this they also plan to bridge the gap between government and the people where by government can create jobs and also educate people

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

