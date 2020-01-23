“You must lobby. You must do some political reengineering . For today, we are not getting it right as Ndigbo. Dr. Chris Ngige, has said.

Ngige speaking on what the Igbo ought to do in respect of 2023 presidency said that Igbo must identify with All Progressives Congress (APC) saying the party with firepower win presidency at any given time in Nigeria.

Nigige further said that “Ndigbo will need to go and resuscitate their firepower; shop for a credible candidate, prepare him the way Zik (Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe) was prepared and blessed when he came back from abroad.

He said: “Those who say they are in APGA should collapse and come into the mainstream politics of Nigeria,” Ngige said.

“If APGA wants to help Ndigbo as they pretend or as they mouth or tout, they have to realign and come into the mainstream Nigerian politics. We have to go and reinforce in the two political parties.

“There is still time for the Igbo to re-strategise, and we have to start now. That is what I am saying.

“Baptise the candidate very well, and then present him before other Nigerians. It’s a game of numbers.

“We have to court other Nigerians to give us support. You must court them. That is the game.

“If we start today to get it right, it is still on time. Igbo have to identify with the two main political parties.

“They must identify with both. But for now, the party with firepower to win presidency at any given time because of its areas of support in Nigeria federation is the APC.

“So, Ndigbo should join the APC. Some of us are there. We are not stupid to be there. We know what we are doing.”

