Gusau – The Zamfara state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed for Federal Government intervention over alleged harassment and intimidation of its members by Gov. Bello Matawalle’s administration in the state.

The state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman made the plea at a press conference in Gusau on Wednesday.

Liman alleged that members of the party were being unnecessarily persecuted by the state government.

“Recently, our former Commissioners were arrested and sent to Correctional House by the state government over some unproven allegations.

“Even, yesterday, some of our members were unlawfully arrested by security agencies.

“This is against Sections 38 and 39 of the Constitution and the Freedom of Information Act.

“We are calling on law enforcement agencies to stand for our rights as every other citizens of the state.

“We are also appealing to the Courts in the state to carry out their duties with fairness in line with the law”, he said.

Liman urged the media and Civil Society Organizations in the state to discharge their duties dispassionately.

“We caution our members to be law abiding

and allow the law to take its course” he said.

Reacting to the allegations, the Special Adviser to Zamfara Governor on Media, Zailani Bappa said the state government has no hand in the arrest of any APC member in the state.

Bappa alleged that most of the APC members arrested by security agencies were making inciting comments on security issues in the state.

“Gov. Bello Matawalle has no hand in the arrest of any APC member.

“I am appealing to APC leadership in the state to caution their members against making inciting comments on social media for the peace to sustain in the state,” Bappa said. (NAN)

