Kehinde Anjorin, the Head Coach of Team Ekiti to the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF), on Wedneday assured that his team would excel at the ongoing South West Zonal Qualifiers.

Anjorin said that his team has been prepared to perform well at the qualifying competition in Lagos.

He spoke ahead of Thursday’s qualifying matches against Oyo State and Ogun teams, saying his team has all it takes to qualify for the 20th NSF tagged “Edo 2020’’.

“Our male football team has been drawn with the Oyo State and Ogun teams in the ongoing qualifiers at the Agege Stadium and we are fully prepared for this competition.

“I am sure that the Ekiti team will win a ticket to participate in Edo 2020,” Anjorin said.

