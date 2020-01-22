The Sokoto State Executive Council (EXCO) has approved the implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the state as from January 2020.

The state’s Commissioner for Information Alhaji Isa Galadanchi, who briefed journalists at the end of the council meeting on Wednesday in Sokoto, said workers would get the adjustment in their January salaries.

“The state civil servants will begin to receive the new minimum wage of N30, 000 with effect from January 2020 and all necessary arrangements had been made toward the adjustment.

Sanwo-Olu lauds NNPC, SNEPCo’s donation of medical emergency equipment



“I will like to advice the civil servants to ensure they put in more efforts in the discharge of their duties in line with the aspiration of the present administration to step up development of the state,” he said.

Also speaking, the Head of Service, Alhaji Buhari Bello Kware, said the sum of N30,000 naira minimum wage has been approved to be paid to staff on levels 1-6 while those on levels 7-8 will have 22% increase and those on levels 9-10 will have 17% increase.

Kware added that the state government staff on levels 12-14 will have 12% raise while those on level 15 and above will have 9% increment.

The head of service used the opportunity to thank the governor for his magnanimous gesture and called on the civil servants in the state to reciprocate the gesture by being more dedicated to service.

Some of the Commissioners at the venue of the briefing were the state Commissioner of Finance Abdul Samad Dasuki and his Social Welfare counterpart, Professor Hajiya Aishatu Madawaki Isah.

Meanwhile, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal had earlier sworn in four new Permanent Secretaries in the state Civil Service.

Tambuwal, while congratulating the appointees, urged them to justify the confidence reposed on them by ensuring enhanced outputs.

The Permanent Secretaries include Tambuwal’s former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Abdullahi Danko, Ms Amina Jekada, Mr Shehu Bandi and Mr Hussaini Gobir.

