A pregnant woman, Taliatu Alli, on Wednesday in Iseyin, Oyo State, petitioned a Customary Court seeking the dissolution of her two-year-old marriage to her husband, Ishola, over alleged abandonment.

Taliatu, who claimed to be eight months pregnant, alleged that her husband had been behaving irrationally since she became pregnant.

READ ALSO: 4 Fulani herdsmen arrested for raping 4 sisters



“We prayed to have the baby, but I’m surprised that my husband has neglected me and the baby.

“It is also surprising he can become so irresponsible.

“He comes home only when he wishes. Whenever I ask him for money for anti-natal and other necessary medications he will turn it down.

“He has been punishing me since I became pregnant as if it is a bad thing to be pregnant.

“I need to move on with my life so that people do not think I have a husband when in reality I do not have one,” she said.

The respondent, however, told the court that he could not provide for her needs because he had no money.

“I know I have not been giving her money as expected but I still give her the little I have and I expect her to understand.

“The major problem with her is that she is too troublesome,” he said.

He, however, pleaded with the court not to dissolve the marriage, saying he preferred an amicable resolution of the issues.

The President of the Court, Chief Adelodun Raheem, said the union was still redeemable and ordered the families of the estranged couple to intervene.

He adjourned the case till Feb.18 for report of settlement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

