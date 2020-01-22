..’Amotekun’ voice must be heard, say rally organisers

Men of the Nigeria Police, on Tuesday, stormed the venue of a pro-Amotekun rally being organised by the Yoruba World Congress (YWC) in Lagos State.

The group had planned the protest to support the security outfit set up by the South West Governors last week to complement the efforts of the Police in curbing the rising spate of insecurity and kidnapping for ransom in the region.

However, the planned protest which was slated to hold at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota area of the state failed to hold as men of the Nigeria Police laid siege to the venue as early as 5am preventing people from entering the venue.

Speaking with newsmen at the venue of the protest, Director of Media and Communication, YWC, Mathew Adeyemi Adeleye, said the purpose of the protest was to show solidarity for the South-West Governors in their effort to safe guarding the people of the region.

He said the people and the governors would not be intimidated to abandon the security outfit.

He said: “I am sad that the Police denied us entry despite an earlier order from the Area Commander, Bayode. We express serious concern on what is going on in Nigeria.

“The Yoruba leader, BanjI Akintoye will be informed of the next line of action within the next 24 hours. There is a dilemma in Nigeria, if someone gives instruction and another one gave a counter instruction.

“Nigeria according to her constitution is a democratically free society with the right to gather peacefully and that is why the rally was not done behind the police.

Read Also: A/Ibom re-run: Vendetta against Akpabio may destroy APC, says party chieftain

“Amotekun voice must be heard, which means Amotekun should be allowed to be because it is meant to protect lives and property of the Yorubaland, which has been subjected to indiscriminate and annoying oppression in Nigeria, which Amotekun will not allow any more.

“Nobody knows the Yorubaland than the Ooduduwa, omo Karo ojire. Whoever comes to Yorubaland to kill are known. ‘Amotekun’ has a ten thousand old technology that nobody knows. Amotekun must stand, it is a protective force for the Yorubaland,” Adeleye said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

