The Commissioner for Science and Technology in Plateau. Mr Gyang Musa, has said that the state has been given the right to host the 18th edition of the National Council for Science and Technology.

Musa said in an interview on Wednesday in Jos, that the meeting would bring together technocrats and investors in the science and technology sector and open up avenues for investment in the state.

According to him, it is an opportunity for the state to generate revenue through the hospitality industry, especially hotels and recreation centres that would be highly patronised during the event.

He however, disclosed that the state is still waiting for the date to be announced for the 2020 council meeting.

According to the commissioner, during the council’s deliberation, there would be a display of the culture and traditions of Plateau people.

Musa said the state government would utilise the opportunity to table its challenges in the sector to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

He said hosting the meeting by Plateau, indicates the confidence Nigerians have on the return of peace to the state.(NAN)

