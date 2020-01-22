Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Plateau state, Paul Jatau, has advised journalists in the state to engage in development journalism geared toward moving the society forward.

Jatau gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, adding that such move would lead to a more peaceful and progressive society.

He urged media practitioners in the state to always advice the government through their reportage rather than resorting to antagonism.

The chairman said reporting and putting in perspective the developmental strides of government would spur those in helm affairs to do better, rather than journalists being antagonistic at all times.

“Journalism is about development; journalism is about working toward a better society by reporting happenings around us.

“So, I want to call on our colleagues to look more at development journalism, where we can advice the government on things it needs to do rather than being antagonistic.

“In this century and time, development journalism is the way to go. I am not saying journalist should not reports facts or conceal information, but reporting should be done in such a manner that will make government better.

“I wish to call on our colleagues in Plateau state and the country at large to help the government through their reportage,’’ he called.

Jatau however, advised journalists in the state to demonstrate high sense of professionalism in their reportage.

