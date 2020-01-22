The management of Pinnacle Communications said on Tuesday that operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) attempted to invade its premises and office in Abuja.

Counsel to the company, Abayomi Oyelola made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja.

He called on the Attorney General of the Federation and Mister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to probe the incident, particularly as the case between the ICPC and the company has been ongoing for two years.

Oyelola said that operatives of the ICPC in four marked vehicles, three Toyota Hilux vans and a car forcefully and illegally, attempted to invade the company’s premises located at 4 Charles De Gualle Street, Asokoro on January 15, without a search warrant.

The ICPC operatives “in a gangster-like manner acting on orders from above tried to arrest the company’s chairman and managing director, and seal Pinnacle’s operational office.”

According to him, the operatives and policemen came fully armed and garbed in ICPC jackets that authenticated their identities.

Oyelola further disclosed that during the encounter, Pinnacle Communication officials demanded the warrant of arrest and order of court granting the sealing of the Pinnacle office, but they failed to produce same.

The lawyer said that Pinnacle Communications officials made calls to report the invasion, which resulted in the invaders beating a retreat.

“In a civilized country, the production of a warrant of arrest is an access to entering a premises and attempt to make an arrest. Without an order of court, no agency of government has the right to seal off any business premises

“We consider the futile attempted invasion, intimidation and threat as clear evidence of the desperation of ICPC who had filed charges relating to fraud against Pinnacle Communications and its directors,” he added.

Oyelola said that the action of the ICPC further confirms that they have been on a witch- hunt from the beginning and are bent on victimising Pinnacle Communications, particularly, now that witnesses have been called and cross- examined.

