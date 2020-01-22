The Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN) says it will look into some of the research conducted in the thematic areas in order to proffer solutions to healthcare and nutrition problems of children.

The President of the association, Prof. Agustine Amoigberale, made the remarks while addressing a news conference in Kano ahead of the association’s 51st Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference.

NAN reports that the conference which commences on Wednesday, will be in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“This year’s conference with the main theme:‘The Impact of Rapid Population Growth on the Child’ will look into some research conducted as well as the ongoing ones in the thematic areas.

“During the conference, participants will also exchange ideas and proffer solutions to healthcare and nutrition problems of the children,” he said.

Amoigberale said other sub-themes of the conference were, “Childhood Nutrition: The role of healthcare providers and policy makers”, “Critical care of the sick child: Bridging the gap” and “addressing the childhood immunization.”

He said it was pathetic to note that Nigeria holds the number three position among nations in terms of worst indices of child healthcare, only preceded by India and Pakistan.

“So, this is one of the critical areas this conference will try to address.

“We are bringing in professionals from UK, US and from all over the world, so that we can have cross fertilization of ideas with the aim of addressing these challenges.

“And at the end of the conference, we will try to draw government’s attention to provide the needed infrastructure,” Amoigberale said.

Also speaking, the chairman local organizing committee of the conference, Prof. Mu’utasim Ibrahim, said Kano state hosted the PAN conference last in 1991.

He said almost 30 years later, so much had changed in the country politically, economically and socially.

“All these changes have had an impact on the health and wellbeing of the child, the primary concern of this association,” he said.

Also the UNICEF Communication Officer in Kano, Mr Rabiu Musa, said UNICEF, was fully involved in the conference because it was all about children.

“This is critical and important for the Nigerian Child and all children globally, because this is about the wellbeing of children, about their survival and their stages in development.

“Therefore, as UNICEF, we are involved because it is completely about children and it is our mandate to protect the rights of children and their wellbeing.

“We are part of this conference very strongly, we are co-sponsoring the activity and we are also participating very actively in all aspects of the conference as UNICEF,” he added.(NAN)

