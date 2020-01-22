National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that efforts are in top gear to ensure drastic reduction in cases of corps members evasion and abscondment from service especially by foreign-trained Nigerian graduates.



The Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim said this yesterday at the NYSC Legal Officers’ Workshop with the theme ‘NYSC: Call to Service’, held in Abuja.

Ibrahim reiterated the scheme’s commitment to the continuous sensitization of Nigerians on its enabling laws in order to avail them a better understanding of their obligations to the Scheme and avoid infractions.



He however charged all NYSC Legal Officers to educate other members of staff and the general public on both the NYSC Act and the Scheme’s Bye laws as it would also assist them in the successful handling of litigation matters.



“I charge you to brace up for the onerous demands of your schedule. l expect you to be abreast of developments in your profession, especially through self-development efforts”.



“At the same time, we expect consolidation of the achievements of the Corps Legal Aid Scheme through the provision of more effective guidance for Corps Lawyers”, the DG said.



He added that the recent National sensitization workshop on the NYSC Act in Abuja revealed that many Nigerians were unaware of the provisions of the Act.



Ibrahim also said over the years, the achievements of Corps Lawyers include; handling of litigation in courts on behalf of indigent accused persons, payment of Court fines for some prison inmates, visits to correctional centres, orphanages and old people’s homes, career talk/guidance for secondary school students among others.



He commended the efforts of the Legal Officers and other stakeholders who have been instrumental to the achievements recorded so far.



“I appeal to our partners and other public-spirited Nigerians to support our Corps Members towards sustaining their good works especially in rendering assistance to the less-privileged in the society.



“I enjoin both the Legal Officers and Corps Lawyers not to rest on your oars especially with regards to enlightenment of the citizenry on their rights and responsibilities under the law.” lbrahim said.



Earlier, the NYSC Director of Legal Services, Barrister Ibrahim Tijjani in his address said the workshop was aimed at bringing together, NYSC Legal Officers from different parts of the country in order to brainstorm on the National Youth Service Corps Act, CAP. N84, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004″.



