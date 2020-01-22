The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of MBBS in Medicine at the Federal University, Lafia (FULafia).

This is contained in a statement signed by the NUC Director, Academic Planning, Dr. N.B. Saliu on Tuesday in Lafia.

The statement added that 17 other degree programmes were approved for the university, effective from the 2019/2020 academic session.

It quoted a letter dated January 20 with reference number NUC/AP/F29/VOL.1/50 as stating that all the programmes should bear only the approved titles and nomenclatures approved by the NUC.

The statement however, stated that any title change that may be desired by the university must be approved by the commission.

It listed other programmes approved for the university to include integrated science education, biology education, mass communication and psychology.

Others are computer science education, mathematics education, radiography, nursing, Arabic studies, Hausa Language, physics education, chemistry education, business administration, accounting, Christian religion, Islamic studies and geography.

