The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, recorded a total of 2,146 vandalised points in one year, despite the quietness in the Niger Delta region of the country.

The corporation disclosed that, this development hindered the amount of petroleum product that was supposed to be supplied to various terminals, as well as effective distribution across the country.

The financial report for September 2019 showed products theft and vandalism have continued to destroy value and put the corporation at the disadvantaged competitive position, as a total of 2,146 vandalized points were recorded between September 2018 to September 2019.

The report also showed that, crude oil production was disrupted by the shutdown of the Bonny TNP due to leaks, while Ogu Ocha terminal was shut down due to occupation of the flow station by host communities.

It report also stated that, production was also interrupted at Bonga, Akpo, Egina, Sea Eagle, Erha, Amenam and Qua Ibom due to pump issues, loss of power, riser protector replacement, mooring system inefficiencies and pipeline repairs.

A breakdown of this oil theft activities showed that, In September 2019, a total of 186 pipeline points were vandalized representing an increase of 18 per cent from the 158 points vandalized in August 2019 out of the vandalized points, 30 failed to be welded while none was ruptured.

NNPC revealed that, Aba-Enugu axis accounted for 77 percent of the breaks while PHC-Aba, ATC-Mosimi and other routes accounted for eight per cent each.

NNPC in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders continuously strive to reduce and eventually eliminate this menace.

The corporation recorded the highest number of vandalized point in December, 2019, which stood at 264 points, while the least occurred in May at 60 points.

Meanwhile, the corporation has reinstated its willingness to continue to address the leakages in the sector, through adequate monitoring and transparency in its reports.

NNPC averred that, in September 2019, the three refineries processed no crude but produced 967 Metric Tonnes of finished products, primarily from Warri Refining Petrochemical Company, (WRPC) and Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC.

Looking at last month, combined yield efficiency was 0.00 per cent due to an ongoing rehabilitation works in the refineries.

