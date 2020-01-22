Nabil Bentaleb has joined Newcastle United on loan from Schalke for the rest of the season, with an option to make the deal permanent.

The Algeria international joined the German club from Tottenham initially on loan, before signing a four-year deal in February 2017.

READ ALSO: Mikel Arteta praises Gunners’ spirit in Chelsea 2-2 draw



He made 66 appearances for Spurs in two and a half seasons and has scored 19 goals in 97 games for Schalke.

The 25-year-old told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to come back to the Premier League, especially with a club such as Newcastle.

“The project interested me. I wanted absolutely to come back to the Premier League. The coach had some trust in me and the club also – I saw that straight away – and I think it’s the perfect move for me

“Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce said: “He’s somebody who I paid particular attention to when he was at Spurs when he broke through and got a big-money move to Germany.

“He’s played at the highest level now for the last four or five years but he will come in hungry and feeling he has something to prove and will give us the competition we obviously need.

“The fact that he’s played in the Premier League before helps because we know that he can play and knows what the demands of the Premier League are. He’s gone from the Premier League to Schalke and played in the Champions League as well, so we’re delighted to get him. It’s a great signing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

