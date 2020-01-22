Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal’s never-say-die spirit after they twice fought back from behind to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge despite having David Luiz sent off in the first half.

The Brazilian was shown a straight red card when he brought down Tammy Abraham following an under-hit backpass from Shkodran Mustafi, with Jorginho converting the resulting penalty.

READ ALSO: Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie completes move to Paris FC



But Gabriel Martinelli struck a breakaway equaliser midway through the second period, before Cesar Azpilicueta’s close-range finish was cancelled out by Hector Bellerin’s left-footed strike three minutes from time.

“I am proud,” he said in his post-match press conference. “The spirit they showed, the character, the fight and the leadership was there.

“You have to really stand up. When someone makes a mistake and someone has to take a red card, it can happen in football.

“What cannot happen is that afterwards, we don’t stand up for him. Every single player did it with belief as well.

“I could sense at half-time that they believed they could get back in the game. I wasn’t expecting Hector to score with his left foot, obviously, but I’m very pleased.

“We are playing with a lot of young kids and what they have showed tonight is going to be a great experience for them: To keep believing that in football, if you give everything, anything can happen.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

