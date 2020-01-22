The Lagos state House of Assembly says it will support the delivery of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project by the state government.

Chairman, House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, Abiodun Tobun, who represents Epe I, made the assertion on Wednesday in Lagos.

The Fourth Mainland Bridge is a proposed 38 kilometres long bridge to connect Lagos Island by way of Lekki, Langbasa and Baiyeku Towns, across the lagoon to Itamaga in Ikorodu.

Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, had said that the state government had opened bids from prospective 39 firms that expressed interest in the construction of the bridge.

Tobun explained that the committee would immensely support the project in terms of funds to ensure it further eases the traffic gridlock in the state.

The committee chairman said it is a feasible project that would be achieved in the state, adding that “the Fourth Mainland Bridge is a feasible project and it will be financed through a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) project where conglomerate will be invited to come and build it.

“The Fourth Mainland Bridge is still at the bidding stage, it has not been awarded. When the project is awarded then, the contractor will give us the work plan and schedule,’’ he said.

Tobun also said that the state government was planning construction of another bridge through Ajah to Lucky Fibre in Ikorodu.

According to him, the move was to ensure that motorists coming from Ikorodu need not come to Ketu, they could easily go through Lucky Fibre and redistribute to their routes.

Tobun said for motorists going to Epe, they could go straight and for those going to Itoki, they could go through those routes instead of going through Ibeju Lekki.

The lawmaker said with time, the BRT would be extended to Epe axis, while the state government would be looking for ways to exploit water transportation in the area.

