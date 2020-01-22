The caretaker committee Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, has defected to the All Progressives Congress ( APC).

Bichi, defected to APC for reasons yet to be identified just after the recent Supreme Court judgement not in favor of the PDP in Kano.

Breaking: Supreme Court upholds Gov Ganduje’s election

It was also informed that hundreds of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso loyalists joined Bichi in decamping to the ruling APC.

Vanguard reports that however, a source close to the former PDP chairman said he took the decision to leave the party long before the judgement of the Supreme Court, declaring Abdullahi Ganduje, as the duly elected governor of the state.

This is the latest crack in the Kwankwasiyya political Movement led by Kwankwaso since the exit of former deputy governor Hafiz Abubakar and former managing director of NPA, Aminu Dabo, among others during the runup to the 2019 general elections.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

