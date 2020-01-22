Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, during a court session, punished a correctional service officer over obstruction of court proceedings.

Senior Inspector of Correctional Service, Ugochukwu S. who was at the entrance of Justice Abang’s Court Room 6 was instructed by the Judge to step into the court room.

READ ALSO: Pregnant wife seeks dissolution of 2-yr-old marriage



“She is disturbing my proceedings so ask her to come in and face the wall.

”Move to the left hand side of the court and face the wall.

“Let me see how you will obstruct the court proceedings from there,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senior Inspector underwent the punishment for eight minutes; 12. 50p.m to 12. 58p.m.

He asked one of security officials of the court room to ascertain if she was armed and he confirmed she was unarmed.

Justice Abang within minutes told the court registerar to inform the officer not to obstruct court proceedings again.

“When the court is in session don’t behave in a way that will instruct proceedings.

“You used your hand to try to talk to someone in the court from the doorstep.

“Your conduct diverted the attention of the court and that’s contentious.

“Don’t try it again, go home and sin no more,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

