Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday stated that Tehran would never look to obtain an atomic weapon, with or without the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

According to his website (President.Ir.) the deal was also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran, Pakistan urge closer cooperation to de-escalate regional tensions

“We have never sought nuclear weapons .With or without the nuclear deal, we will never seek nuclear weapon. The European powers will be responsible for the consequences of violating the pact,’’ Rouhani underscored.

The statement came a week after Rouhani rejected a proposal for a new `Trump deal’ to resolve a nuclear spat as a strange offer, blaming the U.S. President for his failure to deliver on promises.

Earlier in January, President Hassan Rouhani pointed out that Tehran seeks to stabilise the situation in the region and strengthen the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

