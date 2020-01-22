The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Adedeji Doherty yesterday led members of the main opposition party, to stage a protest rally across the state against the Supreme Court Judgement nullifying the election of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State.

The protest rally which also had the former chairman of the party in the state, Captain Tunji Shelle, took members of the party across major street in parts of the state such as, Shogunle, Government Residential Area (GRA) in Ikeja and part of computer village in Ikeja.

Recall that the Supreme Court last week nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha and declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hope Uzodinma, the winner of the March election after adding Uzodinma’s cancelled votes in 388 polling units by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The protest rally, ended at the Federal High Court in Ikeja, where a protest letter was submitted to the Chief Judge of Lagos State by the state PDP chairman, Deji Doherty.

Speaking with newsmen, Doherty condemned the Supreme Court judgement saying that it was a ape on democracy and subversion of the will of Imolite.

Doherty said the ruling was an indication that the judiciary had been hijacked by few individuals, adding that the trend portend great danger for the nation’s democracy and a recipe for anarchy in the country.

He urged Nigerians at all levels to rise and defend democracy, stressing that the will of the people must prevail.

According to him, “The Supreme Court robbed Imo people, PDP and Nigerians of good governance. We know that Nigerians are watching. We urge traditional leaders, religious rulers to speak up because Nigeria is under siege.

“Democracy is failing the people and when this happens anarchy would come. Our forefathers did not believe that we would have a Supreme Court that would not follow the judgement of the lower Courts,” Doherty said.

Speaking further, the state chairman, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to leave a legacy behind and sign the amended electoral bill into law.

He called for the setting up of a commission of enquiry into the judgement of the apex Court to ascertain how the apex Court judges arrived at the votes awarded to Uzodinma.

“We urge the President to leave a legacy behind of one man one vote. The electorates are disenchanted with the state of affairs. The electorates are losing confidence in the political system,” he said.

Also speaking at the rally, a former Minister of integration and special duties, Abimbola Ogunkelu, said the judgement of the Supreme Court was questionable and should be reversed.

He said the only solution to electoral fraud in Nigeria was the signing of the amended electoral bill into law by the Federal Government.

“The Supreme Court judgement is unacceptable it can be reversed and there have been instances where they reviewed and reversed previous judgements. They are human and they can make mistakes.

“The judiciary should act in accordance with the law, the people are losing confidence in them,” Ogunkelu said.

The protest rally was also attended by large members of the Igbo community in Lagos State. Some of the PDP chieftains in the state present were, Tunji Shelle, Alhaji Wahab Owokoniran among others.

Imo rerun: INEC pleads with stakeholders, communities to ensure security

Val Okara, Owerri

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent Commission (INEC), Imo State, Professor Francis Ezeonu has urged stakeholders and communities affected by rerun and supplementary elections scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2020 to ensure sanctity and security in their areas.

Addressing newsmen in his office in Owerri, Prof. Ezeonu said that the commission would retain all logistics arrangement used in the last general elections saying that, the commission had approved ward and local government collation centers.

He disclosed that the Commission would activate all the super RAC’s and RAC’sin Okigwe, Onuimo and Isiala Mbano LGAs for camping on the eve of the election for easy deployment of materials to polling units on the Election Day.

According to him, electoral materials would be deployed directly from INEC LGA offices in Orlu and Njaba councils where the polling units of the supplementary elections would take place are within their reach.

He further said that there would be restriction of movement in all the constituencies where the elections would be held.

“You are aware that the court has ordered a rerun for the Okigwe/Onuimo/Isiala Mbano federal constituency as well as supplementary elections in 18 polling units of Orlu/Orsu/ Other East federal and 12 polling units Im Njaba constituencies.”

